New York Mets

Best Mets By Number: 11

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

I defy any major league player to play in 164 games in a regular season – and no that’s not a typo nor a wisenheimer comment on the shortened season.  164.  Look it up.  Frank Tavares baby.

