New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mack – FWIW – Coronavirus Edition - Daily Thoughts 4-9
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 6m
Good morning. Binghamton Rumble Ponies - @RumblePoniesBB The Binghamton Rumble Ponies Front Office wants to say thank you to a...
Tweets
-
Trying something new for #ArtClassWithHerm! Today's class will also premiere on YouTube. Grab some supplies and draw @CitiField with us at noon. @hermsterms https://t.co/l9B6xFKvBqSuper Fan
-
I said all along, if the #Mets had the DH, Cespedes would’ve had no issue being ready for what would’ve been Opening Day. MLB wants to go to universal DH as it is, so this could prove to be a way to slide in that direction.MLB might eliminate leagues, go with universal DH for 2020 https://t.co/SDXcPx7pWo https://t.co/USjRZgvll3Minors
-
That time I thought Dellin Betances was as big as Too Tall Jones...and literally minutes later, I met Too Tall Jones! https://t.co/3FPRxroicc via @WFAN660TV / Radio Personality
-
30 players — 1 from each team — will vie in MLB The Show. Juan Soto, Jeff McNeil, Bo Bichette, Lucas Giolito, Joey Gallo and 25 others compete starting tonight @MLB30 teams, 30 players. This is the @MLBTheShow Players League. And it starts TONIGHT. 🔥 https://t.co/EKdjau0cvN https://t.co/joKSlPsdkFBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Under this plan, the Mets new division would consist of the Nationals, Astros, Cardinals and Marlins. Somehow, an even tougher gauntlet than the current NL East.MLB considering radical realignment as one of their options for 2020 season: Grapefruit and Cactus leagues https://t.co/vLQTG4ezguTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @TheAthleticMLB: Mets fans know it’s true 😭 @HankAzaria joins “The Lead” to talk New York sports, The Simpsons' place in baseball culture, and the new season of ‘Brockmire' (with a special Jim Brockmire appearance) 🎧👇 https://t.co/UvhSbbUNQv https://t.co/Ef9XzJhJ0NBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets