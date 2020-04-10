Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #5 : Hank Aaron

by: Dan Twohig @dtwohig The Mets Police 47s

Over 3,000 hits.  More than 750 home runs.  The all-time leader in RBIs.  And a lifetime batting average of .305 For almost 20 years Hank Aaron was a monster of consistency at the plate.  Unlike other sluggers, he never hit more than 50 home runs in...

