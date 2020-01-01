Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets' Jeff McNeil, Yankees' Tommy Kahnle to participate in MLB The Show league

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Mets infielder/outfielder Jeff McNeil and Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle are among 30 MLB players who will be representing their team in a new MLB The Show league.

