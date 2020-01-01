New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
A year ago today: Alonso hits 118.3-mph HR
by: Thomas Harrigan — MLB: Mets 5m
To help fill the baseball void, we’re flipping the calendar back one year to remind us all just how awesome our great game is. Here's a look back at the best of April 11, 2019: Mets slugger Pete Alonso delivered a debut season for the ages in 2019,...
Tweets
-
Ha! Who remembers this guy? #HI57ORY #LGM #Mets https://t.co/J6IyfQ029XBlogger / Podcaster
-
David Wright home run in the World Series in person.I'm sad please QT this with a story of your favorite home run you've ever seen. (in person, on TV, in a movie, idgaf)Blogger / Podcaster
-
Who are the most underappreciated Mets of the last 20 years? https://t.co/2ltvXTPUItTV / Radio Network
-
If nothing was done to prevent the spread, hospitals would be far beyond maxed out right now, and the numbers would dwarf that of any winter’s seasonal flu. This **** must know that. Goddamn this is real. And don’t click on this ****’s link.It looks increasingly unlikely that COVID-19 deaths in the US will exceed those we suffered two years ago due to the seasonal flu. Do you remember that news story? That shutdown, with catastrophic costs to tens of millions? I don't. https://t.co/JrebwxWSMu via @powerlineUSBlogger / Podcaster
-
i’ve found my new form of entertainment for the time beingBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SCityNATION412: A rare snap shot from 1972 Spring Training. Stargell, Parker, and ClementeBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets