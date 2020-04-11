Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Rising Apple
51964864_thumbnail

Mets History: Looking back at the first game in franchise history

by: Elizabeth Muratore Fansided: Rising Apple 2m

On April 11, 1962, National League baseball returned to the Big Apple with the first game in New York Mets history. April 11, 1962. Five years after the Br...

Tweets