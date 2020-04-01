Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Morning Briefing: The First “MLB The Show Players League” Begins!

by: Samantha Brown Mets Merized Online 3m

Good Morning, Mets fans!Latest Mets NewsJeff McNeil will represent the Mets in MLB's Player League in MLB the Show. His first games will be on Sunday, April 12 at 9 p.m. ET. He will face o

