Best Mets Of All Time: No. 8 Gary Carter
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 3m
All the time we talk about key trades or signings which take teams over the top. While it was Keith Hernandez which helped the Mets realize their potential, it was Gary Carter which took this team …
