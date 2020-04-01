Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
51412333_thumbnail

Pete Alonso Lends Support To MLB’s Proposed Arizona Plan

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 6m

Major League Baseball's proposed plan to play a shortened season in Arizona in light of the ongoing COVID-19 global health crisis has been a lightning rod for conversation over the last few days.

Tweets