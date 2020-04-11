Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Coronavirus Filler Mets Jersey #24: 2014 Stars and Stripes

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

This is when baseball started to get stupid and greedy (greedier).  The Mets already had a camo, but because of the league wide templates for Stars and Stripes Salute The Troops Day, there was a second not as good camo.

