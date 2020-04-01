Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Mets Video Vault: Doc’s Debut vs. Astros

by: Brian Wright Mets Merized Online 6m

On April 7, 1984, the phenomenon began. Dwight Gooden, coming off a 300-strikeout season in the minors the previous year, made his first major league appearance as the starting pitcher against Houston

