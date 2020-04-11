Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Daily News
Fgbdyxdp75dgbinybpd6nejnga

Yoenis Cespedes could thrive in MLB's Grapefruit League plan - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 18s

Picture this: Yoenis Cespedes comes up to hit every two or three innings because he’s batting cleanup as the Mets designated hitter against the Nationals in the middle of August.

Tweets