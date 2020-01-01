Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Pete Alonso again clamors for return of Mets' black uniforms: 'So many Mets greats wore the black'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 10s

The consensus among Mets players is that the black uniforms the team wore from 1998 to 2011 are awesome. And those on the current roster -- including Pete Alonso and Marcus Stroman -- have been pushing for the team to bring them back.

