Baseball in Arizona or Japan?
by: themissingvoice — Talkin' Mets 3m
Mike Silva reacts to MLB's proposals to play the 2020 season in Arizona or Japan. This week's feature guest is Brad Balukjian, author of the book ?The Wax Pack,? who took a road trip to track down 14 retired big leaguers from a 1986 Topps pack of...
Just a reminder my games are tonight at 9ET for the @MLBTheShow players league! I’ll be playing Fernando Tatis Jr, Luke Jackson, Ryne Stanek, and Lucas Giolito. Games are available on my twitch page! Would love for everyone to go watch! LFGM!! https://t.co/3uVw1vaBDpPlayer
RT @MarkASimonSays: Counting down the top 100 home runs in Mets history Today, No. 26 to No. 30 Willie Mays, Marlon Anderson & Cliff Floyd, Edgardo Alfonzo and much more https://t.co/qRjkKbgff5Beat Writer / Columnist
Steve Trachsel had an even quicker game back on October 3, 2001: a swift 2 hours & 12 minutes! Trachsel tossed a complete game, 2-hit shutout in the #Mets 3-0 win against the Pirates. It was Trachsel's first CG shutout since May 6, 2000. #Mets #LGM @MetsApparently Steve Trachsel pitched 7 innings of one-run ball for the Mets in a game that lasted only two hours and 32 minutes. And there's video proof, you can watch the entire game here: https://t.co/jmmFjU3XfSBlogger / Podcaster
Sunday notes: Baseball's financial landscape could undergo dramatic change in the months ahead, and there are specific teams well-positioned to adapt -- and teams which might struggle. https://t.co/rWC3R5Gp2PBeat Writer / Columnist
LIVE: The Mets look to get one game closer to .500 in an afternoon bout with the Brewers! https://t.co/OBaoivzpitTV / Radio Network
