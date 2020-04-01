New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Shoebox Memories: 1979 Topps Jerry Koosman
by: Carl Aridas — Mets Merized Online 3m
So you want to pitch in Major League Baseball? Let's see if you have what "it" takes. Don't have a ball? No problem, none needed. Can't go outside because of a pandemic? No problem, just stand up
Tweets
-
The TV and Radio Ad Sales World needs to think out of the box once sports return: How about granting a perk for advertisers to stay on air--like no invoices needed to be paid till Sept,--And developing a special rate card for small business owners lower than the normal one?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I forgot to mention... Hadji has been helping!! HAPPY EASTER!!🐇TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @MattWi77iams: My @MLBRemix League will be giving away @ootpbaseball game codes 👀 Stay tuned for where they may pop up & thank you to Out Of The Park Baseball for sponsoring the league. Be sure to look out for @CBSFantasyBB : https://t.co/MosWLMLSjA & @SPStreamer’s giveaway below ⬇️ https://t.co/uft4yRWe4pBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @HDMHApparel: We have been donating 50% of our proceeds to @FoodBank4NYC & @LongIslandCares for the past 3 weeks. Last week = OVER 3750 MEALS PROVIDED!! We are setting a goal of 4000 meals this week! 🤝 Together we are feeding families in need!! #HDMH ❤️ https://t.co/m4OCk8k1gP https://t.co/Ut1a1kVw0FPlayer
-
New Post: Jacob DeGrom Headlines CBS’s Top 100 Players Right Now https://t.co/JUVJiEszsc #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets