New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jacob DeGrom Headlines CBS’s Top 100 Players Right Now
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 4m
Every year CBS, amongst other news outlets, comes out with their list of the top 100 players in the MLB right now. That list is usually accompanied with some of the latest sample size of games tha
Tweets
-
The TV and Radio Ad Sales World needs to think out of the box once sports return: How about granting a perk for advertisers to stay on air--like no invoices needed to be paid till Sept,--And developing a special rate card for small business owners lower than the normal one?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I forgot to mention... Hadji has been helping!! HAPPY EASTER!!🐇TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @MattWi77iams: My @MLBRemix League will be giving away @ootpbaseball game codes 👀 Stay tuned for where they may pop up & thank you to Out Of The Park Baseball for sponsoring the league. Be sure to look out for @CBSFantasyBB : https://t.co/MosWLMLSjA & @SPStreamer’s giveaway below ⬇️ https://t.co/uft4yRWe4pBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @HDMHApparel: We have been donating 50% of our proceeds to @FoodBank4NYC & @LongIslandCares for the past 3 weeks. Last week = OVER 3750 MEALS PROVIDED!! We are setting a goal of 4000 meals this week! 🤝 Together we are feeding families in need!! #HDMH ❤️ https://t.co/m4OCk8k1gP https://t.co/Ut1a1kVw0FPlayer
-
New Post: Jacob DeGrom Headlines CBS’s Top 100 Players Right Now https://t.co/JUVJiEszsc #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets