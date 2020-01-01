New York Mets
Mets pay respects to late New York Post sports photographer Anthony Causi
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog
The New York Post announced late Sunday night that their beloved sports photographer Anthony Causi died at 48 due to coronavirus.
Heartbreaking.The back page: "There are some people in our lives whose impact is so immediate, and so permanent, it's all but impossible to remember a time when they weren't a part of us. That was Anthony."
TV / Radio Personality
I'm off this week, so I'll be away. I'll be back next week. Stay safe and healthy.
A statement from Jeff Wilpon, COO on the passing of New York Post photographer Anthony Causi.
2 weeks ago I told story when Anthony gave me photos...I didn't get to tell it started w/us spending 4 hours in #Mets Spring media room laughing due to noise from a TV we couldn't shut off! Anthony left room to hear his wife on a call telling me "don't steal my cameras". RIP 😢💔The entire #NYSports community is praying for talented @nypostsports photographer, Anthony Causi, for a full recovery as he fights for his life battling #COVID19.
"In lieu of flowers or donations, the Kaline family asks that you reach out to someone you love and check in on them during this unprecedented and challenging time of need."
