Beloved Sports Photographer Anthony Causi Dies From Coronavirus
by: Joe D — Mets Merized Online 2m
Today was a sad day in the sports world as the New York Post announced the somber news that their beloved photographer and journalist Anthony Causi passed away on Sunday night due to the coronav
Many of us know @ACausi from his excellent Mets photography, but if there was a photo to be taken at any big event, odds are he was there. And likely walked away with the best photo of the night. RIP.Super Fan
RT @nypostsports: A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Causi family in wake of Anthony's passing. Please find it here: https://t.co/C8I1BNaYEXBlogger / Podcaster
Beautiful tribute Mike, so very sadColumn: Anthony J. Causi was gifted, gregarious and owner of one of the grandest hearts many of us will ever know. That heart was stilled Sunday. His impact, and his many kindnesses, will last forever. https://t.co/qy1IgnwEwcTV / Radio Personality
RT @mnioannou: “To know Anthony was to love him and his warm, kindhearted nature and gentle smile. He will be missed by us all.” - @MetsmerizedJoeD writing on behalf of the entire @Metsmerized team 🧡💙 https://t.co/MdvQ7TfV0iBlogger / Podcaster
New Post: Beloved Photographer Anthony Causi Dies From Coronavirus https://t.co/uycCbSNT8X #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
More than anything technical, @ACausi taught me the importance of having fun with the camera, how to be aware, anticipate movement, & follow people’s eyes I’ll forever miss his guidance, encouragement, generosity and - most off all - friendship. God bless his beautiful family!Beat Writer / Columnist
