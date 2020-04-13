New York Mets
Sports world pays tribute to Post photographer Anthony Causi
by: Howie Kussoy — New York Post 44s
Like his photographs, Anthony Causi’s legacy lives on. Causi, the heartfelt, charming and passionate Post photographer who died Sunday at the age of 48 after contracting the coronavirus, spent a
Many of us know @ACausi from his excellent Mets photography, but if there was a photo to be taken at any big event, odds are he was there. And likely walked away with the best photo of the night. RIP.Super Fan
RT @nypostsports: A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Causi family in wake of Anthony's passing. Please find it here: https://t.co/C8I1BNaYEXBlogger / Podcaster
Beautiful tribute Mike, so very sadColumn: Anthony J. Causi was gifted, gregarious and owner of one of the grandest hearts many of us will ever know. That heart was stilled Sunday. His impact, and his many kindnesses, will last forever. https://t.co/qy1IgnwEwcTV / Radio Personality
RT @mnioannou: “To know Anthony was to love him and his warm, kindhearted nature and gentle smile. He will be missed by us all.” - @MetsmerizedJoeD writing on behalf of the entire @Metsmerized team 🧡💙 https://t.co/MdvQ7TfV0iBlogger / Podcaster
New Post: Beloved Photographer Anthony Causi Dies From Coronavirus https://t.co/uycCbSNT8X #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
More than anything technical, @ACausi taught me the importance of having fun with the camera, how to be aware, anticipate movement, & follow people’s eyes I’ll forever miss his guidance, encouragement, generosity and - most off all - friendship. God bless his beautiful family!Beat Writer / Columnist
