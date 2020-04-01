Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
52255875_thumbnail

Jose Canseco trolls ex-Yankee Alex Rodriguez with simple, yet ruthless tweet - nj.com

by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

The Jose Canseco vs. Alex Rodriguez rivalry rolls on. Canseco played briefly for the New York Yankees in 2000, picking up a World Series ring. Rodriguez joined the Yankees in 2004.

Tweets