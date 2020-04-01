Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mack's Mets
52257812_thumbnail

Mack – First Two Weeks Mets Recap

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 4m

Good morning. The Mets have gotten off to a good start this season, going 10-4 in the first two weeks of the season. pc = E...

Tweets

  • profile photo
    MetsMinors.Net @Mets_Minors 2m
    New Post: Coronavirus Takes Toll On Sports Worldwide https://t.co/Cuy4nKa2Tm #Mets
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Russ O’Brien @RussellTOB 3m
    5) All I can say at this point is that we must not be caught up in the hysteria. For the time being continue to exercise commonsense and follow the guidelines for social distancing, etc and hope this infectious scourge will soon be flattened and crushed.
    Misc
  • profile photo
    Russ O’Brien @RussellTOB 3m
    4) There are governing leaders in the United States and other countries who are looking into opening businesses up again at some undetermined point. Who to say what the correct answer is and what the criteria should be? Does any of us truly know?
    Misc
  • profile photo
    Russ O’Brien @RussellTOB 3m
    3) We can debate until the cows come home as to what could have been done to minimize the spread and point fingers in all directions, but what good would that do at this stage? Like everyone else, I wish I had the answers, but I don’t.
    Misc
  • profile photo
    Russ O’Brien @RussellTOB 3m
    2) Many have been placed in ICU and unfortunately a great number have succumbed to this disease. The overwhelming number of severe cases have been with folks who have pre-existing health issues, yet it has attacked a smaller group who do not.
    Misc
  • profile photo
    Russ O’Brien @RussellTOB 3m
    1) I’m still trying to get a better grip on the effects of the coronavirus. There is wide speculation that millions of people have gotten it and didn’t even know because their symptoms were almost nonexistent, yet others have become so severely sick, they were hospitalized.
    Misc
  • More Mets Tweets