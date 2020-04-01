Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Tim Tebow mocks Jets’ front office in Easter sermon - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 4s

While preaching on Easter, New York Mets minor-league outfielder Tim Tebow took a playful jab at the New York Jets. The former quarterback spent his third and final NFL season with the Jets in 2012.

