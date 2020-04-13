Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Tales of the Duck Knight: did someone hear a garbage can?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Another good matchup today, but man  I feel like the Ducks are always playing the cheating Astros.  The Ducks have a nice 9 game lead. So TDK was sailing along in the 4th and then I think I heard a garbage can… Holy cow he hit that to the train!...

