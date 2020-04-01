Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
51393949_thumbnail

Ex-Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez among 100 ESPN talent asked to take voluntary coronavirus pay cut - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 8s

ESPN is trying to manage its expenses at a time when all of the major professional and college sports teams are shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. The NBA, NHL, MLB and NCAA all shut down more than four weeks ago.

Tweets