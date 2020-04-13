Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
52265153_thumbnail

The Mets dropshadow was (even) worse than the black uniforms

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 39s

Thought I would jump in before everyone starts following SNY’s desperate attempts to fill their editorial calendar over the ledge.   The gang over there keeps stirring the black uniform debate, and they have my two least favorite Mets players in on...

Tweets