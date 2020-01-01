Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
51338106_thumbnail

Mets' Jacob deGrom on coronavirus hiatus, how it could impact career: 'You're only good for so long'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 9s

When March 26 -- the originally scheduled Opening Day -- came around and Mets ace Jacob deGrom thought about how much he missed baseball and missed his teammates, he caught himself.

Tweets