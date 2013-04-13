Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets hold virtual moment of silence for Post photographer Anthony Causi

by: Mark Fischer New York Post 5s

The outpouring of tributes to Anthony Causi continued Monday night, as the Mets honored the late Post sports photographer with a moment of silence on social media. Causi, 48, died Sunday at North

