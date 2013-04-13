New York Mets
Mets hold virtual moment of silence for Post photographer Anthony Causi
by: Mark Fischer — New York Post 5s
The outpouring of tributes to Anthony Causi continued Monday night, as the Mets honored the late Post sports photographer with a moment of silence on social media. Causi, 48, died Sunday at North
