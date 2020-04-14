Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
52278919_thumbnail

Mets mailbag: Rotation depth, the DH and 2020 optimism | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated April 14, 2020 9:55 AM Newsday 7m

Newsday's Mets beat writer Tim Healey answers your questions in this Twitter mailbag. @AmazinsNews asks: Is Conforto going to be ready for the season, and how would a universal DH in 2020 impact our l

Tweets