Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #7 : Ted Williams
by: Dan Twohig @dtwohig — The Mets Police 2m
One of the greatest hitters of all time, most every baseball fan knows that Ted Williams was the last player to bat over .400 when he hit .406 in 1941. Williams was just 22 when he accomplished that feat. What many people don’t know is that 16...
