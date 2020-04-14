Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
52282465_thumbnail

An interview with Blake Jamieson, artist for the Nolan Ryan Topps Project 2020 card

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Topps is doing this really cool Project 2020 set which you’ve seen me write about a few times.  They were cool and hooked me up with Blake Jamieson, artist for the Nolan Ryan Mets card, who answered a few questions. My apologies to Blake and Topps...

Tweets