Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

CBS Sports

2020 World Series odds, MLB picks, predictions: Computer model fading White Sox - CBSSports.com

by: CBS Sports Staff Apr 14, 2020 at 1:43 pm ET • 2 min read CBS Sports 9s

SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2020 MLB season 10,000 times.

Tweets