P4150524-001

Some photos of Mets wearing 42 for Jackie Robinson Day

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 13s

Tomorrow is Jackie Robinson Day (and the 12th birthday of this blog!).  Let’s take a look through the MP Archives for what it looks like when Mets wear 42. Here are some Mets wearing 42 in 2012 And here are some Mets wearing 42 in 2015 And here’s a...

