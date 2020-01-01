Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Comeback
A Mets playoff loss inspired a song from The Strokes’ new album

by: Phillip Bupp The Comeback 54s

Channeling his disappointment in his lifelong team, lead singer of The Strokes Julian Casablancas wrote "Ode to the Mets," which is on their new album.

