New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets: Jacob deGrom on missing baseball and lost time
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 2m
New York Mets' ace Jacob deGrom recognizes that the current COVID-19 outbreak calls for a need to shut down baseball, but he badly misses it
Tweets
-
Back at it again tonight for the @MLBTheShow players league!! Games starting at 9ET but getting a practice game in vs @tnido24 around 730-8! Watch it all on my twitch page! Let’s go @Mets!! https://t.co/3uVw1vaBDpPlayer
-
RT @markhdaniell: @STR0 The electricity in the city surrounding that start was unforgettable. People had been thirsting for it all summer. Truly a memorable Toronto sports moment.Player
-
RT @AndyLevang: Watching Stro’s road to recovery was such an awesome Blue Jays story for me - pushes me to be a better https://t.co/UpYmwZb2OCPlayer
-
RT @MBrownstein89: I had the pleasure of speaking with Mark Simon of Sports Info Solutions where he discussed the “The Fielding Bible, Volume V,” updates to DRS & some #Mets defense. @MarkASimonSays @SportsInfo_SIS @Metsmerized #LGM @Mets https://t.co/gSAEYcnaoKBeat Writer / Columnist
-
LMAO 😂😂😂#LoggingOn Episode 3 “Stoop Ball” @STR0 https://t.co/QFHENdE6AVPlayer
-
RT @BGoody30: @metspolice Wanted to share with you. For any fan who enjoys the Pastrami at Citi Field, the concession worker Devante’s mother passed away from COVID-19. I am sure he would appreciate any donations: https://t.co/Mp5JDU5JW6 https://t.co/oSgdzlnFAfBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets