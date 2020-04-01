Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
52288021_thumbnail

On This Date in 1999, John Franco Reached 400 Saves

by: Brian Wright Mets Merized Online 28s

John Franco never fit the mold of a stereotypical closer. At 5-foot-10 and less than 200 pounds, he was far from an intimidating presence on the mound. With a repertoire of pitches consisting of cha

Tweets