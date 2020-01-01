Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Former Met Todd Frazier remembers Anthony Causi: 'The Lord definitely got his angel photographer'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog

New York sports unfortunately lost one of its best photographers in New York Post's Anthony Causi on Sunday, as he died at 48 due to coronavirus.

