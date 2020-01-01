Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

12up
52292695_thumbnail

Yankees' Randy Levine Reportedly Joked That Robinson Cano Needed Steroids 6 Years Before PED Suspension

by: Sam Dunn 12up 1m

In 2012 emails with Alex Rodriguez, Yankees president Randy Levine joked that Robinson Cano would benefit from PEDs. Then, in 2018, he was suspend for PEDs.

Tweets