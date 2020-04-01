Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Morning Briefing: McNeil Improves to 6-2 in MLB The Show Player’s League

by: Matt Mancuso Mets Merized Online 1m

Good Morning Mets Fans!Jeff McNeil's MLB The Show Player's League continued with another successful night.Squirrel went 3-1, defeating Jon Duplantier of the D-backs 4-0, Amir Garrett of th

