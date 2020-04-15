Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
52301347_thumbnail

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #8 : Barry Bonds

by: Dan Twohig @dtwohig The Mets Police 3m

So let’s get this out of the way right up front.  Did Barry Bonds use steroids?  Yes, he admitted it in court.  Did steroids boost his offensive numbers?  Most likely they did.  Was he the only one who was doing it?  Not by a long shot. The Hall of...

Tweets