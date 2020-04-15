Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
52304744_thumbnail

Coronavirus Filler Mets Jersey #28: Mike Piazza Mets soccer jersey

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

I think this is one of the more interesting giveaways the Mets ever did.  I didn’t attend this game and I have never seen one of these in the wild…but they are cool.  Also I will tell you first hand that you have to be in much better shape to pull...

Tweets