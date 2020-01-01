Manhattan lately has reminded me a lot of Boston in the days after the Marathon bombing. The streets are eerily empty. People stop at the sound of sirens, which seem louder. But they also are nicer — holding doors for and smiling at each other, a sense of in-it-together-ness.

The Boston Globe Mayor Walsh asks residents to stand as ‘one Boston unified forever’ on anniversary of Marathon bombings https://t.co/2gk96qmpGd