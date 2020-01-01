Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
SEE IT: Mets' Marcus Stroman remembers Jackie Robinson while displaying tattoo

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 7m

With April 15 being Jackie Robinson Day throughout baseball as the sports world remembers Robinson's debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947, Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman shared some words about Robinson -- and showed off his Robinson tattoo.

