New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMO 2020 Top 30 Mets Prospects: No. 3 Francisco Alvarez, C
by: Christopher Soto — Mets Merized Online 2m
2. Francisco Alvarez, CB/T: R/R Age: 18 (11/19/91)Height: 5’11” Weight: 220 lbsAcquired: Signed as an International Free Agent in 2018 (Guatire, Venezuela)ETA: 2023 Previous Rank: 1
Tweets
-
RT @DPLennon: How about we get enough tests for health-care workers and first-responders, and then we talk about “weekly” tests for baseball players. Just a thought. https://t.co/DVIL1RACeaBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PerezEd: It’s #JackieRobinsonDay I’ll be on tonight on Twitter Live starting at 8:45pm est. please join me as Bob Kendrick, @nlbprez will be my guest tonight sharing stories about Jackie. #42 #mlbBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The scout who found Jackie and Clemente. Pretty good. @byalexcoffeyOn this Jackie Robinson Day, it's time to tell the story of Clyde Sukeforth, the man who scouted both Robinson and Roberto Clemente | @byalexcoffey https://t.co/b6XtZ8fFlNBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New York Mets: Marcus Stroman Challenges Kyle Larson to a Fight #Mets #MetsTwitter https://t.co/07RRfmTFjYBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TheAthleticNYC: .@TimBritton simulated the Mets' 2020 season *10 times* on @ootpbaseball. How'd it go? Part I: Examining larger themes and questions: https://t.co/HlgnszZBjo Part II: Looking at each season more closely: https://t.co/rcfYxOMfLX | @TheAthleticMLBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Today, we recognize the great Jackie Robinson for his courage, his determination and his many contributions! I wish we could be making new memories today at Citi Field in his honor like this one for my two sons back in 2016. #JRDayAtHomeOwner / Front Office
- More Mets Tweets