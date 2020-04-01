Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
51054789_thumbnail

Angels star and N.J. native Mike Trout: MLB’s Arizona coronavirus restart plan is ‘pretty crazy’ - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 36s

MLB halted spring training and postponed Opening Day five weeks ago because of the coronavirus pandemic. One restart plan calls for all 30 clubs to be sequestered in Arizona for the 2020 season.

Tweets