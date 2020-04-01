New York Mets
Angels star and N.J. native Mike Trout: MLB’s Arizona coronavirus restart plan is ‘pretty crazy’ - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 36s
MLB halted spring training and postponed Opening Day five weeks ago because of the coronavirus pandemic. One restart plan calls for all 30 clubs to be sequestered in Arizona for the 2020 season.
