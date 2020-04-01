Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
52320762_thumbnail

2020 MLB Draft: 10 candidates for Yankees’ top pick include slew of college arms - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 38s

The New York Yankees have the 28th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, which will begin sometime in June or July.

Tweets