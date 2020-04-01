New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Babe Ruth, not Jackie Robinson, broke MLB’s color barrier? I’ll take dumb ‘Jeopardy!’ answers for $1,000, Alex - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1m
Major League Baseball celebrated Jackie Robinson Day on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 (4/15/20). His No. 42 has been retired by every MLB club.
Tweets
-
💪🏻💪🏼💪🏽💪🏾💪🏿 #NewYorkStrongSuper Fan
-
Not sure if Jeff Wilpon is suggesting further reduction from the already agreed upon prorated salaries that MLB & MLBPA agreed to in March. #Mets #LGMICYMI: Jeff Wilpon said that if/when they resume playing baseball in 2020, that players should get reduced salaries to offset the lack of attendance. https://t.co/TMoa3hplMrBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @martinonyc: Gov. Cuomo just said on CNN that he spoke with Jeff Wilpon today and told him it would be good for the country for baseball to play even without fans this year, in order to provide a distraction.Blogger / Podcaster
-
I was typing in a hurry. My bad.TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @NYBBWAA: NYPPA honors Post photographer with ‘Anthony J. Causi Memorial Prize’ by @NYPost_Brazille for @nypostsports: The NYPPA announced on Tuesday it has renamed its award for “Sports Photographer of the Year” as the “Anthony J. Causi Memorial Prize.” https://t.co/Pf3nR83LYI https://t.co/vKS19oaTX8TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @Mets: We are in this together. #WeAreNewYork 🧡💙Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets