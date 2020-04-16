Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Best Mets By Number: 17

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 19s

Come on. I know for you younger fans he’s turned into some sort of Seinfeld character in the booth, but wow when this guy came to Queens it was like a level of play we haven’t seen before in this town…..or since. He was really good and next level.

