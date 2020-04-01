Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

(7) Jon Matlack vs. (10) Tommie Agee

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 3m

(7) Jon Matlack – After drafting players like Les Rohr and Steve Chilcott, he was a first round draft pick the Mets got right. Won the 1972 Rookie of the Year Award. Three time All-Star and M…

Tweets