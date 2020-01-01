Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Mets Videos

Mets vs. Cubs From Tokyo Dome

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 5m

3/30/00: The Mets and Cubs conclude their series in Tokyo to open the 2000 season. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subsc...

Tweets