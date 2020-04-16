Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
52328614_thumbnail

An interview with Tyson Beck, artist for the Dwight Gooden Topps Project 2020 card

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 31s

Topps is doing this really cool Project 2020 set which you’ve seen me write about a few times.  Today’s conversation is with Tyson Beck and his take on the 1985 Gooden card. Can you talk about the project in general and what excites you about it?...

Tweets